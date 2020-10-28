Carolyn F. Meyer

Remsen, Iowa, formerly Anthon, Iowa

Carolyn F. (McKenna) Meyer, 78, of Remsen, formerly of Anthon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen.

Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anthon. Monsignor Mark Duchaine will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Oto, Iowa. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong- Van Houten Funeral Home in Anthon. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Carolyn F. Meyer was born on Sept. 9, 1942, to Clement and Eva (Ives) McKenna, in Oto. She grew up there with her four brothers and two sisters. She attended school in Oto, graduating in 1961 from Anthon-Oto High School.

On April 22, 1961, Carolyn was united in marriage to Francis B. Meyer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oto. They lived in Oto until 1971 and then moved to the Meyer farm southeast of Anthon, where they raised their five children. After Francis passed away in 2000, Carolyn moved to Anthon where she lived until April 2015. Since then she resided at Happy Siesta in Remsen.

Carolyn worked at Anthon General Store for her best friend, Gayla Wilson. She worked there for 25 years and retired in December 2005 from the Anthon Shell station. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oto, where she taught CCD numerous years, was a member of the Altar Society, and Catholic Daughters of America Holy Rosary Court 1602.

Carolyn was very active in the Oto V.F.W. Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 651 of Oto (which was named after her uncle, Henry V. McKenna). Since 2014, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 389 in Anthon. Carolyn also started the group "Mary's Angels" and first participated in the Relay for Life event on May 17, 1997, which was her sister, Mary Ellen's birthday, and in memory of her. As head captain for 13 years, she led the group to raise money to fight cancer.

Carolyn was known for being a caregiver. With a lot of patience and love, she took wonderful care of her husband, children, and numerous family members over the years. She was always smiling, laughing, and loved to sing and dance.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Meyer of Sioux City, and William Meyer of Anthon; daughters, Mary (John) Deichmann of Marcus, Iowa, Lynn (Thomas H. III) Petersen of Anthon, and Nancy (Jeff) Davis of Bennet, Neb.; grandchildren, Lauren (Alex) Williams of Omaha, Megan (Kyle) Schuck of Cherokee, Iowa, Michael Deichmann of Denver, Colo., Sean Meyer, Cody, Keaton and Caden McCormick, all of Anthon, Brandon (Raquel) Meyer of Moville, Iowa, and Kyla and Bo Davis of Bennet; two great-granddaughters, Vera Schuck of Cherokee, and Layla Williams of Omaha; brother, William (Coleen) McKenna of Garretson, S.D.; sister, Catherine (Clayton) Ronfeldt of Grinnell, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Ketelsen of Correctionville, Iowa, and Mary Ann Brubaker of McCook Lake, S.D.; and her lifelong best friend, Gayla Wilson of Anthon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Meyer in October 2000; her parents, Clement and Eva McKenna; in-laws, Bernard and Lena Meyer; infant son, Ronald Eugene Meyer; brothers, Cecil (Marlene) McKenna, Kenny (JoAnn) McKenna and Joe McKenna; sisters, Mildred Jean McKenna and Mary Ellen (Ernest "Skip" III) Maier; sisters-in-law, Bernadine Norris and Joyce (Ludy) DeKok; brothers-in-law, Chris Ketelsen, David Brubaker and Raymond Downey; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family members.

A special thank you to the Happy Siesta Nursing Home staff in Remsen for taking such good care of Carolyn for the last five and half years.

In lieu of flowers or plants, donations can be made in Carolyn's name to the DREAM Program at Happy Siesta, P.O. Box 80, Remsen, IA 51050.