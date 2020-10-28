Charlotte J. Doenhoefer

Dakota City

Charlotte J. Doenhoefer, 84, of Dakota City, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020m at a local hospital.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home. Private family burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Charlotte was born on July 7, 1936, in Dakota City, to Don and Iva Mae (Hoffman) Ross. She graduated high school and went on to attend Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., where she received a teaching degree.

She was united in marriage to Robert Doenhoefer on Nov. 24, 1957. He preceded her in death in 1985. Charlotte worked as a secretary for the Dakota County Treasurer for 25 years.

She was very involved in the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. She was also a volunteer at the Sioux City Police Department. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Charlotte was also an active member of Dakota City United Methodist Church.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Janet Doenhoefer-Gray, Robert Doenhoefer, and Rodney Doenhoefer; grandchildren, Andy Gray, Riley Doenhoefer, Payton Doenhoefer, Robby Ross Doenhoefer, Ben Dreessen, Anna Dreessen, and Becca Dreessen; and great-grandchildren, Marc, Charlie, Oliver, George, and Leaha Gray.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Donald Doenhoefer; and a brother, Roger Ross.

Memorials may be directed to the family.