David L. Miller

Sioux City

David Lawrence Miller, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding officiating. Private burial will be Saturday in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

David was born on Jan. 2, 1937, in Sioux City, to Kenneth West and Elva Jane (Conley) Miller. He was a proud graduate of Heelan High School.

On Nov. 30, 1957, he married Jill Diane Renner in Sioux City. Together they raised five children. Jill preceded David in death on Sept. 10, 2006. David worked for Wells Blue Bunny, sold real estate, and owned and operated David Miller Construction for the last 35 years.

David was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was active in Boy Scouts, serving as the leader of Troop 210. He was also the captain for his Woodbury County voting precinct. He taught classes at the senior center.

David was an adventurer; he soloed an airplane, parachuted, and tried mountain climbing and scuba diving. In his later years, he learned piano and was a talented woodcarver. He loved the outdoors. His family has happy memories of camping, fishing, boating, and waterskiing. David would do anything for his children and grandchildren. He generously donated organs and tissue following his passing.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Julaine (Wes) Olson of Ottumwa, Iowa, John Miller, Delyn Struss, Chris (Donnie) Purcell, and Gary (Kelli) Miller, all of Sioux City; grandchildren, William, Morgan, Ben, Cy, Sarah, Christopher, Reese, Spencer, Dalton, Taylor, and Wrenn; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill, Gene, and Paul; sister, Wavie Gregg; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and five siblings.