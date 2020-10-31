Lucille Schumacher

Granville, Iowa

Lucille (Ahlers) Schumacher, 91, of Granville, died on Oct. 29, 2020, at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City, Iowa.

Private family burial will be today in St. Joseph Cemetery. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com or Rose Kramer, 2554 Rosewood Dr., Dubuque, IA 52001.

Lucille was born on Jan. 15, 1929, in rural Granville, the daughter of William P. and Mary (Schwarz) Ahlers. She was raised and educated in Granville.

Lucille married classmate Ambrose "Bush" Schumacher on June 20, 1953. Bush and Lucille raised seven children in Granville.

Lucille was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville.

Survivors include daughter-in-law Carla Schumacher (Bill, who greeted her in heaven) of New Braunfels, Texas; her children, Rose (Steve Kramer) of Dubuque, Iowa, Chuck (Sandy) of Overland Park, Kan., Gin (Tim Nilles) of Webster City, Iowa, Rich (Krista) of Sedalia, Mo., John (Mary) of Hermosa, S.D., and Paul (Cindy) of Alton, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Florence Ahlers of Happy Siesta in Remsen formerly of Granville, Ruth Green of Canton, Mich., and Clarice (Ray Heller) of Milford, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ahlers of Granville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ambrose; her son, William "Bill"; brother, Emmet Ahlers; and brother-in-law, Dent Green.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Rose Kramer, 2554 Rosewood Dr., Dubuque, IA 52001 for a memorial to be established at a later date.