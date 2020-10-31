James L. Fowler

Dakota Dunes

James L. Fowler, 89, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Stoneybrook Assisted Living Center in Dakota Dunes.

Services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be live streamed on youtube via https:/youtu.beIHh9FmX5dQ. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. Private burial will be Monday in Graceland Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jim was born on May 23, 1931, to L. Lowell and Stella Fowler of Rockwell City, Iowa. He graduated from Rockwell City High School in 1949 and enrolled at Morningside College in Sioux City in the fall of 1949. During this time, he fell in love with Morningside and his future wife, JoAnn Hammerstrom. While at Morningside, Jim played football and basketball, where he received All North Central Conference recognition for football.

On Aug. 24, 1952, he and JoAnn were married at First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. Jim was president of the Morningside Alumni Association in 1962, and president of the alumni M'Club in 1966, the same year he was inducted into the M'Club Hall of Fame. Jim was honored to read the citation for Coach George Allen when he was given an Honorary Dr. of Laws Degree from Morningside College in 1973. He was proud to be a Maroon, Chief, and Mustang and enjoyed supporting Morningside athletics.

Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955. After discharge, he began his career with the American Pop Corn Company (Jolly Time), starting in vendor advertising sales. He was named vice president of sales and marketing in 1966 and appointed to the company's board of directors in 1967. In 1973, he was appointed vice president and secretary of the board of directors. Jim was active in the popcorn industry, including chairing the Popcorn Institutes Marketing Committee for more than 20 years. He retired after a fulfilling 41 year career from Jolly Time in 1996.

Jim officiated both high school and college football and basketball for more than 20 years. He was a member of the officiating crew for the first high school Shrine Football game played in Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City in 1973. He was awarded the Siouxland Coaches and Officials Distinguished Service Award in 1980.

Jim was active in a number of organizations. He was a life member of Sertoma International and served as president of the Noon Sertoma Club, where he was awarded the Outstanding Service Award in 1959. Jim served on the Sioux City Airport Advisory Board from 1965 to 1977. He was a 68 year member of First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City, where he served as a deacon, a member of the session, and a member of the board of trustees. Jim served as president of both the Sioux City Boat Club and Dakota Dunes Country Club Advisory Board. He was also a member of the McCook Lake Izaak Walton League and served on its board. He served on the North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation for the last 20 years.

Always a sportsman, Jim loved hunting and fishing. He was seldom without a good hunting dog, from Flicka, his miniature Gordon Setter, to Jolly and Cricket, his English Pointers, and to Hannah, Hershey, and Koda, his Labrador Retrievers. Jim enjoyed golfing, especially at Heritage Palms in Indio, Calif., where he and JoAnn spent their winters upon retirement making wonderful memories together. He particularly enjoyed fishing on Upper Goose Lake in Western Ontario at Spencer Sports Camp, which is accessible by plane only. Jim delighted in hosting more than 50 people to the camp and helping them enjoy exceptional fishing and the quiet wonders of untouched nature. Jim especially enjoyed pontoon boat rides and entertaining family and friends for their annual 4th of July party at their home on McCook Lake.

Jim is survived by his beautiful Swedish wife of 68 years, JoAnn; two daughters, Kris Brown and her husband, Mark of Dakota Dunes, and Lynn Paulsen and her husband, Mark, also of Dakota Dunes; four grandchildren, Chad Marx, who greeted him at heaven's gate, Melissa Marx, Nick Paulsen and his wife, Alexa, and Brianna Paulsen; great-grandchildren, Siena, Jayce, and Tye DeGeorgia, and Emma and Elleanora Paulsen; and a special nephew, Dr. Steven Hammerstrom and his family, Marlene, Mia, and Chase Hammerstrom, who have taken special care to make Jim's later years most meaningful and enjoyable.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ruth Elredge.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Huisenga, Carlton Smith, Tye DeGeorgia, Jayce DeGeorgia, Chase Hammerstrom, and Steve Hammerstrom. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Hockmeyer, Bill Rawlings, Jerry Gardiner, Bailey Aalfs and the late Gene Probasco, Clayton Rise, Wally Krone, Bernard Hoversten, and Chad Marx.

Memorial donations may be made to Morningside College.