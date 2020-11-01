CARBONDALE -- Brian Keith Zirkelbach, 51, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1969, in Granite City, Illinois, to James "Jim" R. and Mary V. (Lebro) Zirkelbach. In 1996, Brian graduated from Indiana University Law School with his doctorate in law. He was a dedicated attorney for 22 years and has established many heart-giving relationships with many clients and families.

He married Robbi Spreitler on March 9, 2002. Brian's greatest love and passion was his family. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren no matter where life took them. From snowboarding trips in Vail to annual beach trips in Florida, he loved traveling and going on new adventures with his family. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast with a competitive spirit. He loved being an active Papa to his grandsons and enjoyed playing football and basketball with them. Known for his delicious pancakes and French Toast for breakfast, Brian was an excellent chef and enjoyed bringing the family together with his amazing dishes. Brian was a pet lover and he had a special love for his dog, Enzo. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Robbi Zirkelbach; children, Caleb (Moriah), Colton (Daphne-Jayne) and Casie (Jack); parents, Jim and Mary Zirkelbach; grandchildren, Ronan, Ebin and Henry; siblings, Robert (Sandee) Zirkelbach, Dennis (Julie) Zirkelbach, James (Bonnie) Zirkelbach, Tracy (Bret) Werner, Joan (Brent) Cain, Kimberly (John) Burns, Mark (Sandy) Zirkelbach and Bradley Zirkelbach; and close family friends, Jesse, Charly (Dalton) and their children, Amilya, Isabellah, Paisley and Walker.

Private services will be on Monday, Nov. 2, in Christ the King Catholic Church.

To view the Mass of Christian Burial via livestream, please return to Brian's obituary page at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to St. Francis CARE Animal Shelter https:/stfrancis-care.orgonate