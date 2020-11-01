Menu
Randall K. Aamot

Randall K. Aamot

Lawton, Iowa

72, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Heartfelt prayers and condolences to Joan and family. Randy was a great leader. He made a difference in so many peoples lives. May you find peace in your time of sorrow.
Danelle
November 1, 2020
Joan and family, so sorry for your loss! Randy always held a special place in my heart! Great husband, father, and the best boss I've ever had in all my 40÷ years of employment! He loved God, and his family the most. Which made him WHO he was..A TERRIFIC person!! Peace be with you all, loved the impact of all the things he taught me about life!! Family first,he was a Genius in my eyes! Hugs to you all...
Rhonda Mersch
November 1, 2020