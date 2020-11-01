David 'Darrel' Dunagan

Mesa, Ariz., formerly Sergeant Bluff

David "Darrel" Dunagan, 87, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Silver Creek Inn Memory Care in Mesa.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the American Legion in Sergeant Bluff. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Social distancing measures will be followed; please bring and wear a mask.

Darrel was born March 7, 1933, in Lake Township, Iowa, to John E and Jane (Baker) Dunagan. He graduated from Sloan High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. He married Mary Olson, and they had four children. They divorced, and he later married Nola Jane Coe.

Darrel lived in Sloan and Sergeant Bluff most of his life. He owned a grocery store and a car wash in Sloan. He moved to Sergeant Bluff in 1958 and worked at Ralston Purina for 12 years and was a rural mail carrier for over 20 years.

He was an avid fan of Sergeant Bluff-Luton sports. Darrel was very active in his community, serving for 30 years on the Sergeant Bluff Volunteer Fire Department in every position including Fire Chief. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and served as Commander of Post 662 for many years. Darrel also served on the Sergeant Bluff City Council for three3 years. Darrel was involved in the startup of the Sergeant Bluff Food Pantry, now known as the Helping Hands Pantry of Sergeant Bluff.

Darrel is survived by Nola Jane and three children, Brenda (John) Jensen of Mesa, Ariz., Mike (Diane) Dunagan of Whiting, Iowa, and Lori Whittecar; four stepchildren, Debra (Tim) Hart of Omaha, Richard (Barbara) Coe of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Robert (Piaky) Coe of Bangkok, Thailand, and Greg Coe of Elkhorn, Neb.; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mike, Wayne, Morris, John, Francis and Jana; his son, Randall Dunagan of Sioux City; and granddaughter, Amy Bonowitz of New Cumberland, Pa.

Memorials may be made in Darrel's name to Helping Hands Food Pantry or American Legion Post 662, both of Sergeant Bluff.