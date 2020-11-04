Marilyn M. Chadwick

Our precious Marilyn Mae (McIntyre) Chadwick, 76, of Sioux City, went to sleep in Jesus on Nov. 1, 2020 at a care center in Correctionville, Iowa following complications after a surgery.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. today in Graceland Park Cemetery. In the spring of 2021, the family will host a Celebration of Marilyn's life. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Marilyn was born on May, 31, 1944, to Robert J. and Helen Mae McIntyre, in Sioux City. She attended Roosevelt Elementary and graduated with honors from Central High School in 1963.

While her childhood and many adult years were spent in Sioux City, Marilyn also lived for several years in and around Lincoln, Neb.; notably at a rural acreage in Unadilla, Neb., affectionately deemed "The Dilla Villa" by family and friends. But her heart was always in Sioux City, and she was thrilled to return after retirement to be closer to family.

Marilyn enjoyed a diverse career, from her very first job as a Dilly Bar dipper at the old Villa Avenue Dairy Queen to Northwestern Bell telephone operator to legal secretary for the Crary Huff Law Firm, to co-owner of Chadwick Painting, the family business.

She will be remembered for her sewing projects, especially her Raggedy Ann dolls, her lovingly decorated Christmas cookies, her abundant zinnias in the summer, her fierce Scrabble skills, her passion for research and Sioux City history, and her mighty wit and endearing sense of humor. Most of all, she was known for being kind and generous and loving to all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Her faith was firmly the center of her life with her husband, Steve. Together they studied and supported numerous independent ministries, kept the Sabbath, and gently witnessed to those around them.

Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband, Stephen Ray Chadwick of Sioux City; her loving children, Teresa Miller Williams (James) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brian Scot Miller (Leisa) of Dakota Dunes; grandchildren, Grady Mac Miller, Riley Vandesteeg and Derek Parker; beloved sister, Diane J. Bjorkman of Sioux City; and special nieces, Jami Bjorkman, Jodi Danke, and Jerri Onjukka. She is also survived by her brother-in law, Harold (Gloria) Chadwick; and sister-in-law, Loretta Wilkinson.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Scleroderma Foundation at scleroderma.org.