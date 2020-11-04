Joseph A. Caba

Phoenix, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Joseph A. Caba, 41, of Phoenix, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, in Phoenix.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City.

Joe was born in Sioux City, on Oct. 7, 1978, to Jeffrey Caba and Kathleen Weiner Pinney.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Julian Caba of Jacksonville Fla.; stepdaughter, Trista Yates and son, Joseph Caba II, of Surprise, Ariz.; his mother, Kathleen Weiner Pinney of Sioux City; sister, Kristianne Lhotka of Tempe, Ariz.; grandmother, Frances Caba of Sioux City, and longtime love and best friend, Teri Caba of Surprise.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Caba; brother, Jonathon Krommenhoek; and grandparents, Gerald Caba, Howard Weiner, and Judith Weiner.

Joe was a friend to all and all were his friends. In memory of Joe, share a smile.