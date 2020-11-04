Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph A. Caba
1978 - 2020
BORN
1978
DIED
2020

Joseph A. Caba

Phoenix, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Joseph A. Caba, 41, of Phoenix, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, in Phoenix.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City.

Joe was born in Sioux City, on Oct. 7, 1978, to Jeffrey Caba and Kathleen Weiner Pinney.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Julian Caba of Jacksonville Fla.; stepdaughter, Trista Yates and son, Joseph Caba II, of Surprise, Ariz.; his mother, Kathleen Weiner Pinney of Sioux City; sister, Kristianne Lhotka of Tempe, Ariz.; grandmother, Frances Caba of Sioux City, and longtime love and best friend, Teri Caba of Surprise.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Caba; brother, Jonathon Krommenhoek; and grandparents, Gerald Caba, Howard Weiner, and Judith Weiner.

Joe was a friend to all and all were his friends. In memory of Joe, share a smile.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Calvary Cemetery
, Sioux City, Iowa
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.