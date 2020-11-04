Marian D. Johnson

Cleghorn, Iowa

Marian D. Johnson, 83, of rural Cleghorn, passed away Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2020, at Holstein Good Samaritan Society.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Cherokee, Iowa. The Rev. Larry Ostercamp will officiate. Burial will be in Marcus-Amherst Cemetery, Marcus, Iowa. There will be family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 4 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Please practice social distancing and masks will be required at the visitation and the funeral. The funeral will be live streamed on the Boothby Funeral Home website with the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Marian was born on Nov. 18, 1936, in Mitchell, S.D., to David and Della (Felix) Thomas. The youngest of four daughters, she was raised on the family farm north of Fedora, S.D. in Miner County. She attended grade school at Lewis Country School in Miner County and graduated from Fedora High School in 1954. She attended South Dakota State College and graduated in December 1958 with a degree in music focusing on the organ.

She was married to Verdell Johnson on Jan. 14, 1959, at Glenview Congregational Church in Miner County. She helped farm side by side with Verdell on their farm near Cleghorn. Marian taught music in Volga, S.D., Meriden-Cleghorn, Holstein, and Willow school systems. She served as an organist for the Meriden Evangelical Free Church in addition to being a substitute organist for many churches in the area.

Throughout her life she was active in Tone Circle, Marcus Garden Club and Cherokee County Farm Bureau Women's Group. In addition, she was active in the Make-It-With-Wool program serving as Iowa State chairperson for a few years. She thoroughly enjoyed music, helping many area students prepare for music contests, knitting, crocheting, sewing and her flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Verdell of Cleghorn; three children, Elizabeth Johnson of Cherokee, Eric (Lisa) Johnson of Cleghorn, and Everett (Julie) Johnson of Las Cruces, N.M.; five grandchildren, Allison (Robert) Johnson of Fairfax, Iowa, Caitlin (Steven) Schnoor of Cleghorn, Madison (Zachary) Miedema of Cleghorn, Jennifer Johnson of Las Cruces, and David Johnson of Las Cruces; six great-grandchildren, Taye, Quincy, Daylen, and Carter Johnson, and Gavin and Brynlee Schnoor; brother-in-law, Darrell (Nora) Johnson of Faulkton, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Elaine (Arnold) Brace, Helen (Victor Schorzmann and Louis Button), and Lura (Alvin) Hull; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joy (Johnson) and Marvin Vogel.