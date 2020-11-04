Isaac J. Roerig

Sioux City

Isaac John Roerig, 19, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Nativity Catholic Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Dan Rupp presiding. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church.The livestream of the funeral can be found at www.meyerbroschapels.com; online condolences may be given here as well. The family requests that social distancing be followed. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Isaac was born on Oct. 6, 2001, in Sioux City, to Todd and Susan (Lorang) Roerig. He lived in Lawton, Iowa in his younger years and could often be found with brother, Noah, being pulled in a red wagon around town by his dad. The family moved to an acreage outside Sioux City in 2011. Isaac attended elementary school at Mater Dei-Immaculate Conception and middle school at Mater Dei-Nativity. He took piano lessons for many years and played percussion in the middle school band. He got his first taste of show choir in middle school as a member of Bishop Heelan Genesis and was hooked from then on.

Isaac attended Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, where he was active in Student Council and was a member of the Quiz Bowl team. He served as president of the National Honor Society. Isaac was heavily involved in the band and choir programs throughout his high school years. If music was being made, Isaac was there; he was made of music notes. He played percussion in the concert, marching, pep, jazz, musical pit and show choir bands. He was a member of the Diocesan Honor Band and participated in the NW Iowa Honor Band and Honor Orchestra. As a senior, Isaac was drum major of the Marching Crusaders. He took this role very seriously and was so very proud of the group's successes. He loved to sing and was a member of Heelan's Mixed Chorus and Chorale ensembles. His senior year he was selected to sing in the Iowa All State Honor choir. Isaac was a natural on the show choir stages as he performed with both MoMANtum and Harmonia Mundi. It was throughout these years that Isaac knew he wanted to become a music educator. He was an extraordinary musician. There was so much talent in that one body. He needed to share his passion for music with others. Isaac graduated with honors from Bishop Heelan on June 27, 2020.

At the time of his death, Isaac was a freshman at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls studying music education. Isaac was active in campus ministry at St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center. He was a member of the UNI Panther Marching Band Drumline, played percussion in the UNI Symphonic Band and sang bass with the UNI Singers. On Oct. 18, 2020, he received his bachelor of music degree in memoriam.

Isaac was a devout Catholic and had a deep faith in God. He was a member of Mater Dei Catholic Parish where he was a cantor, alter server and member of the handbell choir. He was active in the church youth group and would volunteer his time helping at various church activities. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Isaac was involved with Mayor's Youth Commission and Willow Workers 4-H Club. Isaac was a talented artist and his room was decorated like an art gallery. He enjoyed attending summer art camps at the Sioux City Art Center. Isaac loved spending his summers in the backyard pool. He had a cannonball like no other. Isaac was very social and loved hanging out with his numerous friends. Some of his favorite things include Reese's peanut butter cups, Sneaky's ranch, Mountain Dew, peach tea, playing boardard games, bowties, crazy socks and the color green. All these favorites and so many more will be with us forever.

Isaac moved through life with integrity, respect, and kindness. His smile would light up any room and we miss his laugh so much already. Compassion was evident in his interactions with those around him. He was an inspiration to all of us on how to treat others. He was a quiet, unknowing leader and was such a positive example for his peers. Isaac impacted and touched more lives in his 19 years than most do in a lifetime. Those who knew him are better off because of the influence Isaac had on their lives. We will forever cherish the memories we made with him. Isaac, we will continue your legacy and honor your spirit and memory forever.

Survivors include his parents, Susan and Todd Roerig of Sioux City; brother, Noah of Brookings, S.D.; sister, Grace of Sioux City; grandparents, Clara and Ken Roerig of Webster, S.D., and Ruth Lorang of Lismore, Minn.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Isaac was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marvin Lorang; cousin, Mary Cecelia Vargas; and great-grandparents, Ida and Louis Hendel, Frances and John Lorang, Marie and Cecil Simmons and Cecelia and Alfred Roerig.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Isaac Roerig Memorial Scholarship at any Security National Bank location.