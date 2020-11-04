William R. Thayer

McCook Lake, S.D.

William Raymond Thayer, 80, of McCook Lake, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his residence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Dakota Dunes. Burial will be in McCook Lake Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

William Raymond Thayer was born on Sept. 18, 1940, in Aurora County S.D., the son of Donald A. Thayer and Ruth E. (McBride) Thayer. His grandparents were William "Ray" Thayer, Blanche (Bullis) Thayer and William McBride and Florence (Merkle) McBride. He attended rural schools in Aurora County and graduated from White Lake, S.D. High School in 1958. Bill graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University with a degree in business administration in 1964. He graduated from St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn. in 1977 with a master of business administration degree.

Bill married Janet Marie Reed in St. Cloud Minn. in 1967.

Bill worked in the long-term care field until retirement in 2001 as director of administration at Ebenezer Society in Minneapolis, and president and CEO at Madrid Home in Madrid Iowa.

He held volunteer positions in not for profit aging organizations including chair of Iowa Association of Homes and Services for the Aging, president of American Association of Homes and Services for the Aging, chair of Lutheran Services of America, chair of Medical Assistance Advisory Council in Iowa, president of Hospice of Central Iowa Volunteer Council, member of Iowa Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators and a delegate to the White House Conference on Aging. Bill also volunteered for community organizations including finance committee and Eucharistic minister at St. Malachy's Catholic Church and St. Teresa's Catholic Church, life member of the Knights of Columbus and Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselor in Iowa. He enjoyed grandchildren, gardening, fishing, camping, traveling and gambling.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Janet Thayer of McCook Lake; children, Dr. Kristine Danner and her husband, Joseph of McCook Lake, Mark Thayer and his wife, Michelle of Newton Iowa, and Dr. Kimberly Brooker and her husband, Steven of Seattle Wash.; grandchildren, Gregory Danner, William Danner, Michael Danner, Erick Danner, Stephen Danner, Robert Danner, Mary Danner, Johnathan Danner, Maddison Thayer, Mitchell Thayer, Kirsten Brooker, Megan Brooker, Scarlett Brooker, Juliet Brooker and Felicity Brooker; great-granddaughter, Emberlynn Danner; brother, Dr. Don Thayer and wife, Judy of Brodhead Wis.; sister, Donna Hall and husband, Norval of Craig Colo.; brother, Rodney Thayer of Somerset Ky.; and sister, Vickie Blindauer and husband, Lester of Letcher S.D.

Memorials may be sent to St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Bill's memory.