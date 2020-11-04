Sheila R. Janssen

Orange City, Iowa

Sheila Janssen, 59, of Orange City, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Orange. You may leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via live stream at www.oolman.com.

Sheila Rae was born on April 20, 1961, in Torrance, Calif., the daughter of Alvin and Beverly (De Jong) Van Abbema. While still an infant, her parents relocated to northwest Iowa, eventually settling in Orange City. She attended the public school and graduated from the Maurice-Orange City High School before enrolling at Northwestern College in Orange City.

She was united in marriage to Paul Henry Janssen on June 17, 1981 in Orange City. The couple made their home in Orange City, where they raised their four children. Sheila was a dedicated and loving mother and was actively involved in the special care needs and decisions of their daughter, Madison. Although her main role was that of homemaker, she also had an integral part in Paul's business endeavors. Never one for the spotlight, Sheila was most comfortable working behind the scenes as Paul's assistant, bookkeeper, and travel agent.

Sheila was a member of First Reformed Church, where she quietly used her gifts to support various ministries and help those in need. She enjoyed being creative through crafts, scrapbooking, and sewing. Her genuine interest in others was evident in the thoughtful gifts she gave to friends and family. In recent years, she started and managed her own E-commerce business. She also enjoyed preparing meals and traveling. Above all, she enjoyed being with her family and loved being a grandmother to her seven grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of more than 39 years, Paul of Orange City; four children, Austin Janssen and his wife, Carissa, and their children, Levi, Ty, and Lennon, of Dakota Dunes, Haley and her husband, Greg Altmaier, and their children, Harper, Willow, Juniper, and Rivers, of West Des Moines, Mitchell Janssen and his girlfriend, Jodi Stahl, both of Sioux Falls, and Madison Janssen of Lake City, Iowa; her mother, Beverly Van Abbema of Orange City; a sister and her husband, Rhonda and Terry Miller of Monument, Colo.; a brother and his wife, Steve and Dana Van Abbema of North Liberty, Iowa; a brother-in-law, David Janssen of Omaha; a sister-in-law and her husband, Barbara and Bruce Shostak of Merrifield, Minn.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a grandson, Maverick Altmaier.

Memorials may be given to Opportunity Living in Lake City, an intermediate care facility that is home to Maddy.