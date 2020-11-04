Dennis L. Miller

Richmond Lake, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Dennis "Denny" Lee Miller, 74, of Richmond Lake, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 11 a.m. today at Northern Plains Baptist Church, 1604 Melgaard Road South, in Aberdeen, S.D., with the Rev. Neil Hannahs officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Sidney L. Smith Post 24 of Aberdeen immediately follow the service. Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery, Onawa, Iowa, at a later date. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time today at the church.

Dennis Lee Miller was born on June 26, 1946, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Norman and Gwen (Pelton) Miller. He lived in Alta, Storm Lake, and Aurelia, Iowa during his grade school years before moving to Moorhead, where he attended junior high and high school. In 1965, Denny graduated from East Monona High School in Moorhead and then furthered his education at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., where he received his bachelor of science degree in business in 1968. Denny enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1968 and served his country in Vietnam. While serving, he earned numerous medals and ribbons including two Bronze Stars.

Upon receiving his honorable discharge in July 1970, he returned to the states, where he met his future wife, Karen McDonald. Denny continued his education and received his teacher's certificate. Following a three-year courtship, Denny and Karen were united in marriage on Sept. 22, 1973 in Onawa. The couple made their home in Callender, Iowa, and Denny taught high school business classes at the Prairie Community School District in Gowrie, Iowa for two years. Later they moved Holstein, Iowa and Denny began working at the Sioux City Journal as the district circulation manager and remained with them for one year. The family then relocated to Sioux City, where Denny changed careers and began working in the insurance industry as an agent for Farmers Insurance Group. He was eventually joined by his brother, Steve, in his work. Denny remained with Farmers Insurance Group for 41 years until the time of his retirement.

After retiring in 2015, Denny's dream was to move to Aberdeen to be near his beloved children and grandchildren. He loved attending all their sporting and school activities. "Traveling Papa" took the whole family to soccer tournaments and on many wonderful trips. Denny also had a love for animals, nature, the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and boating. His favorite boating activity was tubing with his grandchildren on Richmond Lake. Denny loved his home on the lake, but truly his wife, children, and grandchildren were the main loves of his life.

Grateful to have shared Denny's life is his wife of 47 years, Karen Miller of Richmond Lake; his children, Juli Ermer and Tom Miller, both of Aberdeen; his grandchildren, Peyton Ermer, Reece Ermer, Elliott Ermer and Luke Ermer, all of Aberdeen; one sister-in-law, Judy (Roger) Ehlers of Soldier, Iowa; his niece and nephews, Jill (Lee) Kirkpatrick, Chad (Bobbi Jo) Miller, Matt (Ashley) Miller and Shannon Elhers; and his grandniece and grandnephews, Addison Miller, Hayden Miller, Cal Miller, Briggs Miller, and Lane Kirkpatrick.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Gwen; and one brother, Steve Miller.