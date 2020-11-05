Gary M. Sroufe

Sioux City

Gary M. Sroufe, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Private services will be held. A celebration of life service will be held in the summer. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gary the son of Darrell and Jesse (Blend) Sroufe, was born on July 4, 1938, in Worthington, Minn. He graduated in the class of 1958 from Harris High School in Harris, Iowa. He attended DeVry University in Chicago and Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Gary married Frankie Richardson on July 7, 1972 in Sioux Falls, S.D. They made their home in Sioux City.

Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing and rooting for the Hawkeyes, Bears, and Cubs. He looked forward to supporting Krewe de Charlie Sioux with his wife every year.

Gary honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

Gary is survived by his wife, Frankie Sroufe of Sioux City; daughter, Marlina Renken and fiance, Russell Garcia of Sioux City; siblings, Pat (Jack) Hammerstrom of Sioux City, Mary Nelson of Sioux City, Blenda Sroufe of Allen Park, Mich., Collette (Dave) VonHoldt of Lake Park, Iowa, and Warren (Sueann) Sroufe of Milford, Iowa; grandchildren, Mallorie (Keri) Minor, Donovan Minor and his friend, Shawna Coyle, and Nikita Renken; and great-granddaughter, Amara Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael and Raymond; and brother-in-law, Dave Nelson.