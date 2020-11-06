James F. Roethler

Sioux City

James F. Roethler, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at a local hospital, following a long battle with cancer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church. Private graveside service with military honors will be Monday in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m., at the church. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Jim was born on Aug. 27, 1951, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Kenneth Wayne and Margaret Marcella (Wentworth) Roethler. He grew up in Larrabee, Iowa, and graduated from Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa in 1969. In his youth, he was involved with Boy Scouts, had a paper route, and worked at his father's gas station. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1969 to 1971.

After his discharge from the military, he attended college at Northwest Missouri State briefly. He then moved to Sioux City and began working for Terra, later named CF Industries, where he worked for 47 years. He retired last December as a training supervisor.

On June 29, 1974, he married Linda Salmen at Cathedral of the Epiphany. From this union, three children were born. Jim earned his bachelor's degree in business from Briar Cliff University in 2003.

Jim was a dedicated member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where he volunteered as a lector and was involved in the men's club breakfast. He was also an active member of Knights of Columbus, where he held the position of treasurer.

Jim had a witty personality; he always had jokes to share. He spent much of his time with his grandchildren, taking them fishing and teaching them how to garden. He was very proud of the large garden he took care of. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, canning, and cycling. He participated in the RAGBRAI ride for many years.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 46 years, Linda of Sioux City; children, Thomas (Alicia) Roethler of Montana City, Mont., Anthony (Samantha) Roethler of Eugene, Ore., and Tammy (Mark) Koenigs of Sioux City; grandchildren, Mira, Katherine, Magdalena, Sullivan, Mazzy, Aksel, and Tula; brothers, Dan (Barb) Roethler of Archer, Iowa, John (Arlene) Roethler of Sioux City, Donald "Doc" (Roxan) Roethler of Cherokee, and Jerry (Tammy) Roethler of Larrabee; sisters, Connie (Ray Kearns) Duke of Quimby, Iowa, and Kathy Good of Meriden, Iowa; brother-in-law, Richard James of Sioux City; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, MaryAnne James; and brother-in-law, Ron Good.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the family.