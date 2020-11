John H. Vande Vegte

Rock Valley, Iowa

80, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Memorial service: Nov. 10, 11 a.m., Trinity Christian Reformed Church, Rock Valley. Burial: Nov. 10, 10:15 a.m., prior to service, Valley View Cemetery. Public visitation, with no family present: Nov. 9, 2 to 7 p.m., Porter Funeral Home.