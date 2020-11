Marcia Nothem

Remsen, Iowa

69, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Service: Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Remsen. Burial: Remsen Cemetery. Visitation: Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m., at the church and Nov. 11, one hour prior to service at the church. (Social distancing restrictions apply).