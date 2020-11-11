Kenneth L. Beaulieu

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Kenneth L. Beaulieu, 84, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Services were held Nov. 10 at South Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Gretna, Neb. Burial was in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Beaulieu; children, Pam Beaulieu, Scott (Lisa Gobar) Beaulieu, and Jacque (Jeff) Zimmerman; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Randy (Jennifer) Beaulieu.

Memorials may be directed to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).