Janina Johnson

Aurelia, Iowa

Janina A. Johnson, 85, of Aurelia, passed away peacefully on the family farm Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee, Iowa, with the Rev. Jean Morse. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia.

Janina Ann Mikulicz was born on Nov. 29, 1934, in Sioux City, to Josef and Stefania (Aleksandrowicz) Mikulicz. She had many fond memories of growing up on the South Bottoms and was proud to be a graduate of Sioux City Central High School.

Janina met the love of her life, Jack E. Johnson, at a dance in Sioux City. Instead of choosing from the lineup of girls, Jack chose the shy girl sitting off to the side and never looked back. Janina and Jack were married on Dec. 5, 1954, and farmed and raised their four children north of Aurelia. Janina was a perfect fit for the farm and was by Jack's side daily. She loved working with the livestock and tending to her large garden. For those fortunate enough to taste Janina's cooking and baking know she was one of the best. Hog buyers and feed salesmen always seemed to drop in around dinner time and were always welcomed at the table.

Janina and Jack attended Immanuel Lutheran Church north of Alta, Iowa, and are currently members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee.

Left to cherish her memory forever and ever are her husband, Jack; children, Karen Lloyd of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Roger and his wife, Shelley Johnson of Peterson, Iowa, Patricia and her husband, Ken DeBreau of Gurnee, Ill., and Richard and his wife, Connie Johnson of Urbandale, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Trevor and wife, Shelby Lloyd, Whitney and husband, Nick Ford, Traci and husband, Matt Beerbower, Ashley Bates and friend, Brent Zieman, Trista and husband, Mark Mikkelson, Emily and husband, Brady Bonin, Tiffany and husband, Tyler Kruid, Ryan and wife, Ruthanna Johnson, Caely Johnson and friend, Josh Braby, John DeBreau, and Michael DeBreau; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Preceding Janina in death were her parents; her brothers, Ted, John, Leo and Stephen Mikulicz; sisters, Olympia Currie and Wanda Mikulicz; and a granddaughter, Lindsey Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherokee Regional Medical Center Hospice or The Gardens Assisted Living in Cherokee.