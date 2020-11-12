Menu
Frank "Jim" Peters
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Frank "Jim" Peters

Sioux City

80, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Memorial service: Nov. 14, 2 p.m., First Evangelical Free Church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Evangelical Free Church
401 Ninth St, Sioux City, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
I was really sorry when I read of Jim´s passing. I was working for Jack Gould at Sioux Valley Radio when Jim started working there. We had some good times together and will always be remembered. Bev and I extend our sympathy to you June and the rest of your family.
Dave Drefke
November 11, 2020
Jim was a great guy. Worked with him for 11 years. He really knew radios, & had a great sense of humor. You'll be missed "Fred Bob"!
Steve Alinhg
November 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I have great memories of Jim. Playing cards on break was always a fun time. Jim liked his steak rare, he would always say "throw it on flip it over and bring it out". Rip
Steve Ebert
November 11, 2020