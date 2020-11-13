Phyllis J. Obermeyer

South Sioux City

Phyllis J. Obermeyer, 69, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Madonna Rehabilitation Facility in Omaha, surrounded by family, after enduring a brief battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Cardinal Room of the Marina Inn at 385 East Fourth Street in South Sioux City. In these unique times, the family asks that social distancing be practiced, and masks will be required. We invite friends to share their stories of Phyllis during an open mic at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Phyllis Jean (Sheehan) Obermeyer was born on Dec. 7, 1950, in Sioux City, to Eugene Sheehan and Bobbi Powers. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1969 and relocated to San Francisco, Calif., one of her favorite cities, with local friends.

In March 1970, she was married to Pat Sullivan of Jackson, Neb. In June 1973, Phyllis gave birth to her first son Shawn Sullivan.

Later, Phyllis would remarry Rene Obermeyer of South Sioux City in August 1984, and gave birth to Noelle Obermeyer on Christmas Day. On Jan. 16, 1987, was the miraculous birth of triplet babies, Meghan, Eric, and Kyle Obermeyer.

Over the years, Phyllis made a lasting impact and many friends at her various jobs which included the Hilton, Marina Inn, Atokad Park, Kahill's, and the Dakota County Court House. In November 2010, Phyllis was elected the Clerk of District Court in Dakota County, where she served in office until her passing.

Phyllis is survived by her children and her grandchildren, Abby, Alec, and Collin Sullivan. Additionally, she survived by her stepdaughters, Lynn Christiansen (John) and grandsons, Chad, Stephen and Sean of Sidney, Mont., and Marcy Obermeyer and grandson, Danny White of Chicago, Ill.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother.

Phyllis will forever be remembered for her big heart, funny quips, her love of bingo, gardening, and cooking. She will be missed by many. Indeed, Irish eyes are smiling.