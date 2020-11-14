Caren K. Kounkel

Palmview, Texas, formerly Hinton, Iowa

Caren Kay Kounkel, 80, of Palmview, formerly of Hinton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas due to a brief illness.

Caren chose to be laid to rest in Liberty Perry Township Cemetery, rural Hinton, on a date yet to be determined. For those of you who knew her, she did not like to be cold, so it will be when the weather is warm.

Caren was born on Sept. 14, 1940, in Sioux City, the daughter of Lester (Bud) and Dwilda Kovarna. She graduated from Hinton Community School and shortly thereafter, married Keith Raymond Kounkel and farmed in the Hinton area. They later divorced.

Caren moved to Austin, Texas in 1979 and received a medical assistant degree. She worked many years in the healthcareedical field and ultimately retired in Palmview.

Survivors include two children, Pamela (Norm) Combe of Sandy, Utah, and Barry (Lori) Kounkel of Sloan, Iowa; three grandchildren, Sidney (Aaron Charlson, fiance) Kounkel of Denver, Colo., Joel (Caitlin) Kounkel of Sioux City, and Alec Combe of Sandy; and two siblings, Gary (Dianne) Kovarna and Renee (Craig) Thoreson, both from Hinton.

She was preceded in death by her son, Bryon Kounkel; her brother, Dale Kovarna; and her parents.

Her family would like to thank her longtime partner, Charles Woody, for taking such loving care of Caren and being with her until the end. We would also like to thank the many physicians, nurses and aides at DHR Health for keeping us informed and caring for mom as if she was family.

In lieu of flowers, spend the money on what makes you happy.