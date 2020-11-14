Menu
Thomas D. Bothwell

Moorhead, Iowa

Thomas D. Bothwell, 73, of Moorhead, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service Sunday.

Tom joined the Iowa National Guard 185th Tactical Fighter Group and served for four years. He was called to Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. Tom then farmed and drove truck until retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Bothwell of Moorhead; son, Kelly Bothwell and his wife, Angela of Moorhead; daughter, Cindy and her husband, Brian Carter of Woodbine; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Vicki and her husband, Lonnie McHugh of Pisgah, Iowa, and Darla Ronk and Larry Carson of Omaha.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; son, Clint Bothwell; and niece, Tracy Adeva.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fouts Funeral Home
501 Normal St PO Box 139, Woodbine, IA 51579
Nov
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Fouts Funeral Home
501 Normal St PO Box 139, Woodbine, IA 51579
Funeral services provided by:
Fouts Funeral Home
