Mark William Freeman

Lafayette, Ind., formerly Sioux City

Mark William Freeman, 67, of Lafayette, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence. He had bravely and humbly fought cancer for nearly 14 years.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no funeral service, but a memorial service will be planned at a later date. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.

Mark was born in Sioux City, the son of Walter and Ellamae Freeman. He moved to Lafayette to become a truck driver for Frito Lay in Frankfort in 1980. He married Jan (Reynolds) on March 20, 1982.

Mark will be remembered for being a good and kind man. He was loved and admired for his courage by many people, especially during his illness. He loved to work outdoors and had beautiful gardens and loved to travel.

Mark is survived by his wife, Jan; his son, Brian and Amy Freeman; his daughter, Danielle and Andy Hull; grandchildren, Alexander (Lex) Hull, Trinity Hull and Theodore (Teddy) Freeman; mother-in-law, Jean Reynolds; and two "special buddies," Ethan and Cathan Osborn. He is also survived by his brothers, Steve Freeman of Kill Devils Hill, N.C., Greg and Patty Freeman, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Doug and Vicki Freeman of Sioux City, and Pat Freeman of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; sisters, Jeanine Freeman of Des Moines, Iowa, Kris and Ken Girard of St. Joseph, Mo., and Carol Freeman of Sioux City; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ellamae Freeman; a brother, David; two sisters-in-law, Elinor Freeman and Liz Freeman; and father-in-law, Robert Reynolds.

Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
So sorry for your loss Jan and family. He always had smile on his face. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Robin and Annie Miller
Robin and Annie Miller
Coworker
November 15, 2020
Mark was a super and a freind to all that met him. He will be sadly missed by all that new him. Rest in peace number 1 until we meet again
Jack and Sharon Taylor
Friend
November 14, 2020
Dear Jan and family... we are so very sorry to hear of Mark’s passing. He fought this illness for so long but he is in the arms of Jesus now and has no more pain. And what a guardian angel your family has. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Mick and BJ Hromas
BJ Hromas
Friend
November 14, 2020