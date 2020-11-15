Menu
David K. Parkhill
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

David K. Parkhill

Bloomington, Minn., formerly Sioux City

David Kenneth Parkhill, 90, formerly of Bloomington and Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Gill Brothers Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis.

David was born in Sioux City, on Sept. 29, 1930, to Ken and Anne Parkhill. Dave graduated from Iowa State University and entered the U.S. Navy in 1952. He served on the USS Telfair during the Korean War and in Operation Passage to Freedom in Vietnam. After his discharge, Dave was a member of the Naval Reserve until he retired as a commander in 1991.

He met Del in California and they married in Manhattan Beach in 1955. They moved to Sioux City and later to Bloomington. He established his own company, Anchor Development, and handled many types of real estate transactions around Minnesota.

Dave enjoyed traveling with Del to many countries (especially cruises), hunting, reading books about history, and spending time with his buddies at the VFW in Bloomington.

He is survived by his son, Kelly and daughter-in-law, Laurie; along with loving relatives and friends.

His wife of 64 years, Del, preceded him in death, as did his brother, Dick.

For those wishing to make memorial donations, the family suggests Freedom Service Dogs of America at www.freedomservicedogs.org.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
