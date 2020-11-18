Georgia M. Honomichl

Sioux City

Georgia M. Honomichl, 92, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, S.D., with visitation one hour prior. The church does require the use of masks at the service. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery near Wagner, S.D.

Georgia Mae Melmer, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Jezek) Melmer, was born April 25, 1928, in Wagner, S.D. She attended Notre Dame High School in Omaha, Neb.

On March 11, 1947, Georgia was united in marriage with Ben K. Honomichl Sr. in Dante, S.D. She was employed for Interbake Foods for over 15 years. Ben died August 4, 2001.

Georgia was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, S.D. She enjoyed word finds and crossword puzzles. Georgia also loved her garden and growing flowers. Family was very important, and she spent many hours enjoying her grandchildren.

Georgia is survived by her children, Joan (Marvin) Dixon of Tyndall, S.D, Ben (Sue) Jr. of Jefferson, Loren (Marsha) of Westcliffe, Colo., Neil (Jacqueline) of Jefferson, Chris (Dianne) of Hadon, Idaho, Anthony "Tony" of Jefferson, Mark (Kathy) of Commerce City, Colo., Kathy (Kenne) Stalder of Whitewood, S.D.; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Stewart of Pierre, S.D.; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant children, Carmen and David; and three sisters, Lilian Nedved, Sr, Maritte Melmer, and Sr Paula Melmer.