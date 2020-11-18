Carolyn Faye Pederson

Sioux City

Carolyn Faye Pederson, 79 of Sioux City, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence comforted by family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Services have been canceled. Burial will be at the Obert City Cemetery in rural Obert, Neb. with Reverend Del Olivier officiating on Friday at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Carolyn was born on March 29, 1941, in Pender, Neb. to Arthur "Art" and Marca (Englebrecht) Heinemann. She received her education at Dakota City, graduating with the Class of 1959, and was crowned Homecoming Queen. She also wore the crown as Thurston County Centennial Queen. Carolyn continued her education at the National Business Training School in Sioux City, receiving a secretarial degree in 1960. On Jan. 5, 1963, she married Glen Richard Pederson in Sioux City.

Carolyn's greatest strength was mothering her children and grandchildren. She was always there for her family, attending all of their events, and made sure there was a Ho-Ho available if anyone was hungry. If Carolyn wasn't attending a kid's event, a family gathering, or stopping by the store, you may have seen her at the casino trying her luck. She had a long career as a bookkeeper at the Sioux City Journal. Carolyn will be missed by all that knew her and loved forever by her family.

Left to cherish her memories include her children, Vince (Carolyn), Michele (Mar), Rich, Paul, and Daymond (Callie); brother Ricky Dean Heinemann (Karen); and 12 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Glenda.