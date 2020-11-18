Jerry Joe Reining, Sr.

Yankton, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Jerry Joe Reining, Sr., 69, of Yankton and formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Majestic Bluffs care facility in Yankton of natural causes.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. To keep in line with the most recent Iowa Covid-19 Proclamation, we will be adhering to the limitation of 15 attendees in the funeral home at one time, and the Reining family will not be present at the visitation. Condolences to the Reining family may be sent to: P. O. Box 615, Yankton, SD 57078. Arrangements are entrusted to Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jerry was born on Nov. 27, 1950 in Yankton to George Michael Reining, Sr. and Mable Louise (Heise) Reining. He attended Bon Homme County schools, and went on to attend the University of South Dakota-Springfield for electronics. He married Joyce Elizabeth Ketterer in Yankton in 1969. Joyce passed away on Jan. 8, 2013.

Jerry spent years in many places, but most notably he lived in Tabor, S.D., before enlisting in the United States Army, where he served in Germany. After serving his country, Jerry returned to Tabor. He also lived in Yankton and Sioux City, before returning to Yankton where he passed.

During his working years, Jerry spent years as the Chief Mechanic at Lewis & Clark Marina, as well as in electrical wholesales with Rogers Electric in Sioux City until he retired. He was also a member of the Jaycees and Boy Scouts.

He is survived by his son, Jerry Reining (Mindy) of Yankton; brothers, Pat Reining of Strasburg, Colo., and Larry Reining of Tabor; a sister, Delores Jacob of Mountain Home, Texas; grandsons, Roger Reining of Sioux City, Austin Reining (Taylor) of Yankton, David Jones of Sioux City; Levi Reining of Sioux City; and great-grandchildren, Brantley and Elly Reining.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce in 2013; his parents; a daughter, Crystal Reining; a brother, George Reining; and sisters, Delphine Wurtz, Darlene Bame, and Donna Schellhouse.