Nicholas "Nick" Wamberg

Cherokee, Iowa

38, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Services (masks required): Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m., Warner Chapel, Spencer, Iowa. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Nov. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements with Warner Funeral Home, Spencer.