Jerry Joe Reining, Sr.

Yankton, S.D., formerly Sioux City

69, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Service: Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial: after the service, Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was held on Nov. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.