Family of Ina-- I am sorry to hear of Ina's passing. She became a super great listener especially after my Mom died. I appreciated her so much of when she could hear on the phone that things were not going well-- she would listen- that was what helped me so much. I kidded her that I was her newly adopted daughter. I loved her dearly- a best friend. And I am excited to be able to see her again in Heaven where I KNOW she is setting up pot lucks in Heaven as they will be very great. I will miss her and family-- I am praying with you.

Joyce Kaiser Friend November 12, 2020