107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA 51031
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
To all members of Ina's family plus relatives, etc. I thank the family for their decision of hosting celebration of life in the Springtime. Thank you for considering safety first. I encourage all to work by prayer and thoughts of grief and good memories. Thanks, Joyce
Joyce Kaiser
Friend
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your lost. RIP
Lori Juzek Thompson
November 17, 2020
One of the last times we talked, Ina told me she'd sent out some Christmas cards with the declaration: "We need a bit of Christmas now." She saiid that everyday she tried to think of something that might bring a bit of pleasure to someone. It left me speechless and feeling inexcusably self-absorbed. Sainthood requires proof of a miracle. I think Ina's firm grip on her generous humanity through years and years of physical misery is a miracle. So, yes, Ina, pray for us.
Harley Johnson
Brother
November 16, 2020
Ina was such a special lady --- another Westmar treasure. Our sympathy to all her family and friends.
Dorothy & Jim Lundy
November 16, 2020
Jason so sorry to hear this. What a great mom she was. She was always the best! Loved the wrestling breakfasts we had. My condolences.
Doug Gengler
Friend
November 14, 2020
Dear Gatts family, Ina was a wonderful person. I got to know her through wrestling at Le Mars Community, and we traveled to the state tournament together to see Jason wrestle. We had a great time on that trip. I will always remember her kindness and her smile.
Jane Kauzlarich
Friend
November 13, 2020
Ina worked at Westmar College. She had her office in the same building where Valda and I had our offices. We both enjoyed chatting with her about her family. I am sorry for her families loss.
Robert Embree
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Our hearts are split between heart break and joy. Ina has been a large part of our family since 2002. She embraced, loved, nurtured, prayed, walked through joys and hardships with us. We are happy she is pain free and enjoying her garden and flowers as she did for so many years. Until we meet again, your adopted grandchildren the Larson family❤
Jess Larson
Family
November 12, 2020
Family of Ina-- I am sorry to hear of Ina's passing. She became a super great listener especially after my Mom died. I appreciated her so much of when she could hear on the phone that things were not going well-- she would listen- that was what helped me so much. I kidded her that I was her newly adopted daughter. I loved her dearly- a best friend. And I am excited to be able to see her again in Heaven where I KNOW she is setting up pot lucks in Heaven as they will be very great. I will miss her and family-- I am praying with you.
Joyce Kaiser
Friend
November 12, 2020
John & family, I am so sorry to hear the loss of your Mom. She was a wonderful lady. Sending prayers during this transition.