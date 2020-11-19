Maynard Leroy Holverson

Moorhead, Iowa

Maynard Leroy Holverson, 82, of Moorhead passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

A private family service will be held at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa with Darren C. E. Goslar, officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Valley Cemetery, Moorhead, Iowa. A public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral chapel. No family will be present for the visitation. Due to Covid-19 regulations, the number of people in the funeral home will be limited to no more than 15 at a time, and masks will be required. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.

Maynard was the oldest of two sons of LaVerne & Edna (Rude) Holverson and was born in Soldier, Iowa on Feb. 23, 1938.

After Maynard finished his education at Moorhead Public School, he went into partnership with his family on the farm in Spring Valley Township in Moorhead. Together, he and his brother Butch (Clayton) fed cattle, raised corn, soybeans, and hay. Maynard was a cattleman at heart. Maynard, Butch, and nephew Reid shared many good memories raising a cow and calf herd that he enjoyed until his last day. Butch passed away in 2008.

Maynard was a jovial man that lived a simple life. He enjoyed good conversations with everyone he met. He was a good friend to both the young and the old. Maynard enjoyed helping many local farmers in the area and truly appreciated the help he received from others as the years went on.

Maynard enjoyed many evenings playing Euchre or watching a high school basketball game. He had a big vegetable garden and enjoyed gardening. His weekends were highlighted by many cattle shows seeing his family and friends and, most recently, sat in the stands or leaned on the ring, proudly supporting his great-nieces Haley and Taylor. He cheered on his Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas City Chiefs.

He is survived by a niece, Heidi (Matt) Eivins and stepchildren Anthony, Austin and Ariel of Dubuque, Iowa; a nephew, Reid (Leah) Holverson and children, Haley & Taylor of Sioux Center, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.

Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Edna Holverson; brother, Clayton "Butch" Holverson; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Holverson.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com