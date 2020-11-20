Linda Lou Ferguson

Carlsbad, Calif., formerly Sioux City

Linda Lou (Holtkamp) Ferguson, 73, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her residence in Carlsbad.

Services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at El Camino Memorial Park and Mortuary in San Diego, Calif. The internment concluded at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. Her final place of rest at Miramar can be found in Section 16, Grave marker 162 for all those that wish to visit.

Linda Lou Holtkamp, the daughter of Wendel and Lavon Holtkamp, was born July 13, 1947, in Springfield, Mass. When WWII ended, Linda and her parents moved to Hawarden, Iowa, where they kept a farm until she was nine years old. The family decided to put down roots in Sioux City where she attended Bryant Elementary, North Junior High School and Central High School. Linda participated in cheer, flag, and was a great athlete in high school. She graduated high school in 1965 with her high school sweetheart and future husband Doug Ferguson.

Linda and Doug married in 1966 when Doug was on leave from Vietnam with the United States Navy. The newlyweds then moved to San Diego, and Linda gave birth to her only daughter Melissa who brought the young couple so much joy.

The duration of their residency in San Diego was anything but slow-paced. Doug and Linda started multiple successful businesses in which Linda was the executive for. Everyone considered Linda a trendsetter in the consumer electronics field, as it was mostly male-dominated. She was a wonderful leader that was respected, knowledgeable, and balanced her family life and motherhood with grace.

Linda enjoyed sports, social gatherings, vacations, her family and fashion. She thoroughly enjoyed her mother-daughter trips with Melissa that they annually took. She loved cruising with her beloved husband, and together they visited over 60 countries in her lifetime.

Linda is survived by her husband, Doug Ferguson; daughter, Melissa Ferguson; sisters, Paula and Lisa; brother-in-laws: John, Jim, and Tom; sister-in-law, Gayle; nieces and nephews Tara, Ashley, Pam, Jessica, Michelle, Joanne, Eric Damian, Andy, Andrew, Randy, Charlie, Jeff, Kevin and Keith; and one goddaughter, Morgan.