Nicholas "Nick" Wamberg

Cherokee, Iowa

Nicholas "Nick" Isaiah Wamberg, 38, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Warner Chapel in Spencer Iowa. Masks will be required if attending in person. The service will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Warner Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Condolences and memorials may be sent to Warner Funeral Home, 225 W. 3rd St., Spencer, IA 51301.

Nick was born on Sept. 14, 1982, to Steven Wamberg and Jeannie Farley-Wamberg in Sioux City. He attended and graduated from Sioux City East High School and Briar Cliff University, where he received a wrestling scholarship and earned a degree in sports science/physical education. He also later attended WITCC's nursing program, earning his LPN and going on to work at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute for several years.

In addition to active involvement in music and wrestling growing up, Nick loved weightlifting, bonfires, hiking in the Colorado mountains, and spending time with his family and dog, Charlie. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors: birdwatching, fishing, kayaking, and playing in the park with his children.

He enjoyed reading the Bible with his wife, loved to read to his children, and discovered new interests through books he and his sister avidly read and discussed. He was also enthusiastic about his son's love for taekwondo. Nick will be remembered as a loving husband, a dedicated father, a beloved son and uncle, a funny, fun, classic rock-loving brother, and a loyal friend.

Nick is survived by his wife, Mariah Wamberg; son, Brennen Wamberg; daughter, Gwendalyn Wamberg; parents, Steven Wamberg and Jeannie Farley-Wamberg; three siblings, Stevanna Farley-Wamberg, Paul Farley-Wamberg, and Jolie Vega; and extended family and large group of friends.