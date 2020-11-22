Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pamela Glover Hovde

Pamela Glover Hovde

Sioux City

Pamela Glover Hovde, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at a hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Pamela (Glover) Hovde was born March 3, 1950, in Sioux City, the daughter of Dorothy Yvonne (Miller) and Junior Ray Glover. Pam graduated from WIT with an associate degree in Police Science. She was a member of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Posse and later worked as a Jailer with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. She worked at Interbake Foods for over 25 years, retiring in 2020.

She loved being with her family; they were her everything. Pam also loved gardening, and enjoyed watching movies.

Pamela is survived by her three sons, Shawn (Charity) Hovde, Eric Hovde, and Ryan (Tammy) Hovde, all of Sioux City, six grandchildren, Mitchell, Jake, Hunter (Rachel), Brenna (her fiancé Marshal Linn), Sidra, and Megan (Anthony) Kirk; and three great-grandchildren, Rowen, Wesley and Mason.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Denise Glover-McBride; and brother, Jeff Glover.

The family would like to acknowledge special thanks to the doctors and staff at Avera McKennan Health Care for their compassion and care of Pamela during her time there.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.