Melvin V. Hanson

Emerson, Neb.

Melvin V. Hanson, 99, of Emerson, went to be with the Lord, whom he served all his life on Nov. 19, 2020.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Morningside Assembly of God, with Pastor Paul Malcomson officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family online at www.christysmith.com

Melvin was born in rural Concord, Neb., on Dec. 19, 1920, to Gustav and Mabel (Anderson) Hanson. He attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Emerson High School in 1938.

He entered marriage with Janice Anderson on June 12, 1954. To this union there were four children born. Janice passed away in 1998. When he retired from farming at the age of 72, he drove to Alaska on the Alcan Highway.

He was blessed with another marriage to Kathy Aduddell Yoder on Oct. 14, 2017.

He did what he loved for his entire life, farming; first farming with horses as a young man, then with his John Deere Tractor.

Melvin loved to sing and to read, he read the Bible at least 40 times, and numerous other religious books. He also did woodworking, having built many items for his home and family. Melvin also volunteered to sheetrock some of the cabins and buildings at the church bible camp near Alexandria, Minn.

He was blessed to have been an Adult Sunday School teacher for over 80 years continuing giving his deep faith to all. Melvin was also a prayer warrior who prayed every day for all his friends and family.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Kathy Yoder; three daughters, Lois (Ray) Pirozek of Sioux City, Mary Ann Hanson of Wakefield, Neb., and Sharon (Tom) Duff of Ankeny, Iowa; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one stepson, Ethan Yoder of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by and infant son, Daniel with his first wife, Janice; his brothers, Gene and Lauren; his sister, Mildred Sougstad; and son-in-law, Jeff Simpson.