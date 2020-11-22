Timothy Lee Bratvold

Le Mars, Iowa

Timothy Lee Bratvold, 60, of Le Mars, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

A private family service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. A public visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., with a maximum of 15 people in the funeral home at a time. Online condolences can be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tim was born Feb. 7, 1960, in Grand Forks, N.D., the son of Duane and Janice (Smutzler) Bratvold.

Tim spent his career as a professional truck driver both locally and across the country. Tim was also an avid Minnesota sports fan, following the Vikings and Twins closely.

Tim moved to Le Mars, which he fondly referred to as "Mayberry" in 2004. Tim made many friends through social activities in which he was best known as "Tim the Trucker."

Tim is survived by his children, Robert Bratvold (Jamie) of Sioux City, Ryan Bratvold (Addison) of Grimes, Iowa, and Tim Bratvold (Chloe) of Des Moines, Iowa; his sister, Lori Schwahn (Chuck) of Lincoln, Neb.; grandchildren, Braxton, Bailey, Brooklyn, and Vivian; and his best friend, Chad Barthman of Le Mars, Iowa.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents.

Tim was always the life of the party and ready for a good time. He will be missed by many.