Mohamed El-Zeini

Dakota Dunes

Mohamed El-Zeini, 81, of Dakota Dunes, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be for family only. His life will be celebrated at a later date when all his friends and family can gather safely. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Beloved husband to Margo, devoted father to Rami (Katja) and loving grandfather to Maia, Mohamed was born on March 16, 1939, in Qena, Egypt. The son of Abdel Hamid and Insaf Abdou El-Zeini, Mohamed was the oldest of eight children, and he embraced being a role model and mentor to his siblings and their growing families.

Mohamed was the first in his family to attend and graduate from college, and he was followed in that endeavor by each of his brothers and sisters although he was the only one to leave their home country.

Mohamed came to the U.S. in 1962 as one of a select few chosen by his government to pursue a graduate education in the field of Economics.

After graduating from Cairo University, Mohamed was granted an academic scholarship by the Ministry of Economics to further pursue his studies abroad. Mohamed earned graduate degrees from the University of Illinois (Master's in Mathematics), Indiana University (Master's and ABD in Economics) and University of Wisconsin (Master's in Accounting).

He then spent his career teaching Accounting and Economics at the college level, beginning his career at Indiana University, then the University of Wisconsin Whitewater followed by several years locally at Western Iowa Tech where he helped start their Accounting Specialist program. He was a caring educator who set high standards for his students.

He married Margo El-Zeini on Aug. 23, 1968, and they enjoyed a blessed and never boring 50 plus years of marriage. Theirs was a unique partnership. She, the fiery, outspoken feminist and political activist. He, the quiet, even tempered, calming influence who handled all situations with a logical approach and a steady hand. They balanced each other out and created a strong interdependent, loving life together.

Mohamed was a numbers guy and an analytical thinker. In his free time, he enjoyed spending hours playing chess, backgammon and a variety of card games with family and friends. In his younger years, he thoroughly enjoyed coaching his son's various sports teams.

But, most of all, he loved investing in and following the markets. After Mohamed took an early retirement in 2000, his new "workday" started with tea in hand, his laptop fired up and the TV tuned to CNBC for the opening bell.

To all who met him, Mohamed was known as a true gentleman. Quiet, but quick witted with a dry sense of humor and a love of laughter. He was a deeply decent and generous man who will be dearly missed by many. We will all miss his bright eyes, that smile and his hearty laugh.

Survivors include his wife; son; daughter-in-law; and granddaughter; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Greene and her partner, OB Parrish; his siblings, Ibrahim, Hassan, Afaf and Hanna; and his many beloved nieces and nephews in Egypt and the U.S.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Susu; his brothers, Ali and Alaa; and his sister and brother-in-law, Colleen and Tom Trainor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory are welcome to Habitat for Humanity and the Siouxland Foodbank.