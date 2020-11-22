Delores 'Dee Dee' Ann Graham

Sioux City

Delores "Dee Dee" Ann Graham, 89, of Sioux City, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home.

Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Due to COVID concerns, we've made the difficult decision that there will be no in person attendance. A link to watch the live-streamed service will be posted on Delores' obituary at www.meyerbroschapels.com. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future.

Delores Ann, the daughter of Felix and Mabel (Knight) Cussen, was born March 9, 1931, in Sioux City. At an early age, Delores' family moved to Council Bluffs for two years, then returned to Sioux City.

She was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Church, attended the Cathedral of the Epiphany and was part of its last graduating high school class in 1949. After high school, she worked as a secretary in Sioux City.

On Dec. 27, 1952, Delores was united in marriage to Derril Gene Graham at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. This union was blessed with four children and the family made their home in Sioux City. Dee Dee stayed home while the kids were in school. In 1973, she started working for the City of Sioux City until her retirement.

Dee Dee's hobbies included playing piano, often by ear, going to the casino, crossword puzzles and getting together to play cards with friends and family. She was an avid baseball fan (St. Louis Cardinals).

Above all, she loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of Dee Dee's favorite holidays was St. Patrick's Day and she proudly celebrated her Irish heritage. She was a devoted Catholic and active with the Carmelite Monastery and Rosary Society in Sioux City.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Derril Graham of Sioux City; four children, Karen (Risty) Stamoulis of Sioux City, Janet McClary of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mary Jean (Dennis) Morrissey of Cedar Rapids, and Steven Graham of Belleville, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Felicia (Derek) Altenburg, Kristin (Jim) Mundorf, Sarah Stamoulis, Meghan (Josh) Hennings, Carly McClary, Caitlin (Cullen) Speckhals, Kelsey (Matthew) Perry, Kyle Graham and Charlie Graham; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Ann (Drish) Graham; one sister, Mary Lou Miller; and one brother-in-law, George Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gospel Mission in Sioux City c/o The Gospel Mission | Feed The Hungry. Clothe The Poor. Shelter The Homeless. Lead Them To Christ.