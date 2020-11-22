Menu
Zachary Lee McMahan
1990 - 2020
Zachary Lee McMahan

Sioux City

Zachary Lee McMahan, 30, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at a local hospital.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Per pandemic restrictions, only 15 people are allowed at the visitation at a time. Burial with a graveside service will be in Charter Oak, Iowa, at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Zach was born on March 30, 1990, in Sioux City to Pablo Munoz and Darci McMahan. He graduated from East High School and was currently a student at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb. He enjoyed fishing, camping, going to music festivals, movies, listening to Joe Rogan podcasts and traveling to Mexico. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is survived by his mom and step-dad, Darci and Jim Jones, Sioux City; dad, Pablo Munoz, Sioux City; brother, Brady (Katelyn) McMahan, Sioux City; half-siblings, Juan, Alyssa and Erik Munoz, all of Sioux City; step-siblings, Jordan (Chelsea) Jones, Jared (Brooke) Jones, Joshua Jones, and Jenna (Zachary) Jones-Veatch, all of Sioux City; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friends: Katie and Nora Bush.

He is preceded in death by his grandma, Karen Adams; and grandpa, Luie McMahan.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
