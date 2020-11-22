Lynn C. Hatcher

Ponca, Neb.

Lynn C. Hatcher, 83, of Ponca, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Lynn was born on Nov. 4, 1937, in Lincoln, Neb., to Burton Hatcher and Lena Hendrix Hatcher. He graduated from College View High School in Lincoln in 1955.

On Feb. 14, 1968, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Geist in Fremont, Neb. The following year, they moved to Ponca. Lynn worked as a Locomotive Engineer for Burlington North Railroad from 1960 until his retirement in 1999.

Lynn was honored to be chosen as the engineer who would drive the very first train across Burlington Northern's newly constructed bridge in Sioux City on Dec. 4, 1981. The bridge spanned the Missouri River and Lynn was chosen because of his ability to drive the train so smoothly and they knew he would make it look perfect for all of the media coverage. It was a proud moment for Lynn and his family.

Lynn loved to watch the Huskers play football, gardening, bird watching, golf, and spending time with his family. He loved traveling; they went on many trips with Cancun and Vegas being some of their favorite spots. He enjoyed gambling, and he usually won enough on the black jack table to make up for what Jacque lost on the slots, it was a fun family joke.

Lynn was known for his pleasantness, big smile and being pretty outgoing, he never met a stranger.

He had an adventurous spirit, always ready to try something new or take part in any activity. After retirement, he enjoyed their winters in Arizona and their summers on the Missouri river in Ponca.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Tim Hatcher of Bennet, Neb., Terry (Karen) Hatcher of Palmyra, Neb., Kim (Gary) Deubelbeiss of Lincoln, Neb., Chris Hatcher of Kimberling City, Mo., Lynnette (Michael) Lee of Peoria, Ariz., and Tori Ketter of Ponca; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Lena Hatcher; wife, Jacqueline Hatcher; son, Charles Hatcher; and his brother, Bill Hatcher.