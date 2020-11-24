Sally A. Ream

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly South Sioux City

Sally A. Ream, 84 of Sioux Falls and formerly of South Sioux City passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Rev. Douglas Dill will officiate. Burial will be in the Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Sally was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Homer, Neb.; she was the daughter of Francis and Marie (Sundt) Rasmussen. Sally grew up in Homer and South Sioux City and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1953.

On Aug. 9, 1958, Sally married John R. Ream; he passed away on March 14, 2012, in Brandon, S.D.

Sally worked in banking for 50 years. She retired after 33 years at Dakota County State Bank. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church. Sally enjoyed traveling, cross stitching, baking, gardening and dogs.

She is survived by her children, Kristene Watkins (Ray) of Sioux Falls, and Kris Ream of Bennington, Neb.; sister, Carol Wall of Mexico; sister-in-law Randa Rasmussen; and nieces Mandy Rasmussen, and Sharon Harkins; seven grandchildren, Josh Ream (Dawn), Austin Ream, Dustin Ream (Amy), Nick Ream, Alex Ream, Kaleb Ream and Kayla Watkins; seven great-grandchildren; and her son Scott's first wife, Sandy of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Scott Ream; brother, Harold Rasmussen; stepfather, Karl Levine; and a daughter-in-law, Tamra Ream.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Sally's name and they may be sent to the funeral home.