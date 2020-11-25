Mary "Gus" M. Palmer

South Sioux City

Mary "Gus" M. Palmer, 94, of South Sioux City passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at a local hospital. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mary was born on March 2, 1926 in Sioux City to Percy and Jessie (Mitchell) Miller. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1944, never missing a day of school since kindergarten, except to go to her Dad's funeral. Mary was employed for the telephone company for 37 years before retiring in 1982. She was always a hard worker.

On August 19, 1950 she was united in marriage to Bob Palmer in Dakota City. Mary was a smart, knowledgeable woman, always making wise decisions. She liked to tease and razz her loved ones, and always had respect from others. Friends and family that went out to eat with her knew that they were never allowed to pay because Mary would insist on taking care of the bill.

Gardening and yardwork were some of her passions, she took pride in her tomato plants and wooden yard sculptures. She was pulling weeds and painting her garage up until a few weeks ago. She loved to travel, spend time at her cabin at the lake, being around friends and family, and playing slots at the casino.

Mary is survived by her sister, Ruth Bruno, Sioux City; nieces and nephews, Virginia Palmer, St. Cloud, Fla., Diana (Bill) Ziegenbein, Orchard, Neb., Alma (Adrian) Reichert, Billings, Mont., Carl (Nancy) Palmer, Moorhead, Minn., Billy Palmer, Garretson, S.D.; sister-in-law, Oma (Ralph) Rogers, Dakota Dunes, S.D.; and several cousins, great-nieces and -nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Margaret Palmer; and nephew, Phillip Bruno.

Mary had a special place in her heart for her doctors, Dr. Janice Galli and Dr. Ashar Luqman. The family thanks them for the wonderful care given, and a special thanks to Dave and Mary Lang for all of their kindness shown to Mary.