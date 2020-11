Harold Dean West

Sioux City

78, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Services: Nov. 30 at 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Elk Point, S.D. Burial: Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Nov 30 at 10 a.m., at the church. Arrangements with Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.