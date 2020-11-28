Carol Jean Nelson

Fremont, Neb.

Carol Jean Nelson, 73, of Fremont passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Veteran's Hall in Winnebago, Neb. Meal starts at noon. Face masks are required for attendance.

Carol was born to Alvin Jacob Hassel and Bernice Louise Hassel (Armell) on Jan. 9, 1947 in Sioux City. She grew up in Winnebago, Neb., where she married Joseph Snyder in 1964. In 1973 Carol and Joe adopted their son Darwin Snyder. She moved to Florida in the later 1970s after she and Joe divorced. This is where she met Walter Honeycutt. She and Walter were married for a short time before his passing.

Carol later met Walter Nelson and had a daughter in 1982, Julie. Carol and her family moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1985 where she lived until 2004. Carol, her daughter, and grandson moved to North Bend, Neb. Carol was an extremely hard worker throughout her entire life. She was a blessing to everyone she met and made a big impact on those lives.

She is survived by her son Darwin Snyder and wife Susie of Winnebago; daughter Julie Ottis (Nelson) and husband Robert Ottis of Fremont; grandchildren Teisha Snyder, Keisha Snyder, Jason Hamilton, Cody Nelson, and Cheyene Nelson; and step-grandchildren Kathryn Ottis, and Richard Ottis; nephew Jeffery Samuelson and wife Jill Samuelson (McCaslin) of Liberty, Mo.; niece Tammi Wise (Hassel) and husband Craig Wise of Kansas City, Mo., niece Paula Stormberg (Samuelson) and husband Don Stormberg of Omaha, Neb.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Carol is preceded in death by her mother; father; sister; two brothers; three nieces; and one nephew.