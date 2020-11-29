Menu
William Roy Duncan
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

William Roy 'Skeeter' Duncan

Sioux City

William Roy "Skeeter" Duncan, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at a local care center.

Per his wishes, Skeeter has been cremated and a Celebration of Life is planned for the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Skeeter was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Sioux City, the son of William and Anna Mae (Crighton) Duncan. He graduated from Bronson High School.

Skeeter married Helen Elizabeth McCurley on Oct. 9, 1959 in Vernon, Texas. The couple made their home in Texas, Luton, Iowa, and Bronson, Iowa.

Skeeter started his career as a mechanic for Mid Con, and then worked as a mechanic for Irving Jensen for a number of years and then retired as a mechanic for Concrete Products. Even when not working, Skeeter enjoyed using his talents as a mechanic at home and also enjoyed model trains.

Survivors include his children, Bryan Duncan of Ohio, Suzanne (Barry) Claus of Salix, Iowa, Paul (Sue) Duncan of Sioux City, and Stacey Duncan of Sioux City; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Jim) Wear of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen on Sept. 30, 2007; daughter-in-law, Pat Duncan; granddaughter, Linda Duncan Edwards; and a great-granddaughter, Jesse Edwards.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
