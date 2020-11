Kathryn Marie Chase

Sioux City

64, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Service: Dec. 1, 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1201 W. Clifton. Private Burial: at a later date, Logan Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 1, 4 to 6 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.