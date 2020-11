Deloris Pearl (Crabb) Carrier

Onawa, Iowa

96, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Private family service: Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa. Burial: Onawa Cemetery. Public Visitation: Dec. 1, 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. (No more than 15 people at one time and masks required due to Covid-19 regulations.